Reviewing Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 4.18 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.66 $688.37 million $4.46 19.50

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 12 ReTech and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 1 0 1 3.00

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Volatility and Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 14.52, indicating that its share price is 1,352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of 12 ReTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41% Amdocs 12.76% 16.78% 9.28%

Summary

Amdocs beats 12 ReTech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

