Reviewing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveOne and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 6 0 2.42

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $42.08, indicating a potential upside of 58.57%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than LiveOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and BJ’s Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 0.95 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.15 BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.57 -$3.61 million $0.03 884.96

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59% BJ’s Restaurants 0.09% 0.07% 0.02%

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats LiveOne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

