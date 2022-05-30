Reviewing Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34% Grid Dynamics -3.41% 12.79% 11.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clear Secure and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Grid Dynamics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $253.95 million 16.83 -$36.08 million ($0.61) -46.74 Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 5.80 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -140.54

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Secure. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Clear Secure on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

