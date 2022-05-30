Reviewing Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lion Group and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Cowen 10.97% 18.83% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lion Group and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cowen has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.16%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Lion Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Cowen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $27.06 million 1.46 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Cowen $2.11 billion 0.35 $295.61 million $5.46 4.84

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cowen beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients. In addition, the company offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients, as well as provides investment research services. Further, it is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

