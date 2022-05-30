Reviewing Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) & Its Competitors

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Perella Weinberg Partners to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners’ competitors have a beta of 8.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Perella Weinberg Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors 435 1671 1905 85 2.40

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 134.52%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 74.53%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million -$9.42 million -10.93 Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors $4.26 billion $800.59 million 9.50

Perella Weinberg Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors 1.61% 4.80% 4.62%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

