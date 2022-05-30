Reviewing Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MariMed alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MariMed and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 265.85%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Smart for Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.71 $7.22 million $0.02 30.77 Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.72 N/A N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MariMed beats Smart for Life on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Smart for Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.