Reviewing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -27.47% -23.42% -14.08% Exela Technologies -13.97% N/A -15.61%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xometry and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 6 0 2.86 Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 109.64%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.28, suggesting a potential upside of 479.55%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Xometry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million 7.07 -$61.38 million ($2.75) -12.72 Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.09 -$142.39 million ($0.99) -0.22

Xometry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Xometry on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

