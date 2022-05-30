Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.58 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

