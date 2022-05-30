Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEAP. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,020 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 50.0% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Ribbit LEAP has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.