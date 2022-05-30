RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $315.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

