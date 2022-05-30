RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:RMI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
