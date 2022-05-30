RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RMI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.