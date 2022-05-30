Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 75.87.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of RIVN opened at 30.96 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 66.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

