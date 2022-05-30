Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 186.27% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 7.69 ($0.10) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.40 ($0.14).

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

