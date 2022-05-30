Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 186.27% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 7.69 ($0.10) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.40 ($0.14).
About Rockhopper Exploration (Get Rating)
