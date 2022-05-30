Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

