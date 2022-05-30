Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.