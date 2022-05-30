Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Sector Perform

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCCPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.08) to GBX 7,500 ($94.38) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,160 ($102.68) to GBX 7,855 ($98.84) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,150.33.

Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. DCC has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

