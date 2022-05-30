Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DCC (LON:DCC) to Sector Perform

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 7,500 ($94.38). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.08) to GBX 7,500 ($94.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($91.23) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,852 ($86.22).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,546 ($69.79) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,920.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,963.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($63.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($82.04). The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,587 ($70.30) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($70,303.26).

DCC Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.