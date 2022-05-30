Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.15) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($22.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($26.10).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,620.73 ($20.39) on Monday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.77). The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,474.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,505.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.97) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,984.52).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

