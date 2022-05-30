Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.75).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 119.95 ($1.51) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

