Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE RGT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,636. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth $105,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

