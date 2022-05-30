Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 257.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.