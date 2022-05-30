Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

RUS stock opened at C$31.55 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$29.38 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.41.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

