RWS (LON:RWS) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s previous close.

RWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.68) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 530 ($6.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.23).

RWS stock opened at GBX 404.80 ($5.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 493.04. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 326 ($4.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 681 ($8.57).

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($42,154.27).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

