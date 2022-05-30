Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $11.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

