SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.00 ($15.96) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

SFQ traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching €7.55 ($8.03). 139,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.09. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a fifty-two week high of €14.20 ($15.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

