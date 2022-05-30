SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SAF-Holland stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €7.55 ($8.03). The company had a trading volume of 139,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.09. The firm has a market cap of $342.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of €14.20 ($15.11).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

