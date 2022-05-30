Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Update

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 85,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

