Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €46.00 by Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.20 ($43.83).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG remained flat at $€38.02 ($40.45) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.23. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($51.87).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.