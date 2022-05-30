San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 209,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 873,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.30.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

