Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($106.38) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($119.15) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.13 ($109.71).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.52 ($0.55) during trading on Monday, hitting €80.77 ($85.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,217,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($106.83).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

