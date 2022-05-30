Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($98.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR:PAH3 traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €73.42 ($78.11). 517,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is €79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.26. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €67.02 ($71.30) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($108.51). The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.