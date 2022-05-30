Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.80 ($34.89).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.13 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching €25.19 ($26.79). 1,042,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.24 and a 200-day moving average of €28.41. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

