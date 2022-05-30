Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

