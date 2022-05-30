Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £504.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.66.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

