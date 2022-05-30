Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £504.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.66.
