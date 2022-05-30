Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SAMAW opened at $0.19 on Monday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
