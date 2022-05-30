Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Shares of NDSN opened at $219.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

