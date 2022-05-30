Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGBAF. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.89) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SES from €7.30 ($7.77) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.73) to €10.00 ($10.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

SGBAF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. SES has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities analysts expect that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

