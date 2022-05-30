Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Update

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAGF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Shanta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanta Gold (SAAGF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.