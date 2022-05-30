SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. owns and operates an online platform that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to betting content. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

