Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €201.00 ($213.83) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($153.19) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($146.81) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

ETR SAE traded up €0.90 ($0.96) on Monday, reaching €97.18 ($103.38). 109,237 shares of the stock traded hands. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($193.62). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

