Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €201.00 ($213.83) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €138.00 ($146.81) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR SAE traded up €0.90 ($0.96) during trading on Monday, reaching €97.18 ($103.38). The company had a trading volume of 109,237 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($193.62). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is €82.57 and its 200 day moving average is €102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

