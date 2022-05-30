Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAEYY. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $10.00 on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
