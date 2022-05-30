Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.06) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.06) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.49) to GBX 601 ($7.56) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO traded up GBX 14.15 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 590.95 ($7.44). The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,497. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 662.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.