Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Increases By 40.9%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLLF opened at 14.41 on Monday. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of 13.88 and a 12-month high of 15.50.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

About AEON Mall (Get Rating)

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.