Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Declines By 26.0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 101,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group comprises 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned about 1.68% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

