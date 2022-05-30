Short Interest in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR) Decreases By 25.8%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AGBAR opened at $0.15 on Monday. AGBA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

