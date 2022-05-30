Short Interest in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR) Decreases By 25.8%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of AGBAR opened at $0.15 on Monday. AGBA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGBA Acquisition (AGBAR)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.