Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Rises By 33.3%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agfa-Gevaert in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of AFGVF opened at 4.29 on Monday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 1-year low of 3.55 and a 1-year high of 4.29.
Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.
