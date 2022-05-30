Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Grows By 39.8%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $156.86. 78,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

