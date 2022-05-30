Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Drops By 24.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.25. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.17 and a 1-year high of 1.80.
