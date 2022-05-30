Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Expands By 34.0%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter worth $98,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

